Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

