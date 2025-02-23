32,100 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $183.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.25 and a one year high of $188.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

