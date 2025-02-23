Kooman & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kooman & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

