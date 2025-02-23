First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $336,231,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,932,000 after buying an additional 518,054 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,019,000 after buying an additional 479,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after buying an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

