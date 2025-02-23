Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.66 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $238.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.