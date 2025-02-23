NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Shares Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63.40 ($0.80). 2,309,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 675,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.78).

NIOX Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,616.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIOX Group

In other NIOX Group news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 31,604 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £19,910.52 ($25,155.43). Insiders own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

