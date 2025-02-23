Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 6,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

