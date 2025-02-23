Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 147,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 298,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Jin Medical International Trading Down 3.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.
About Jin Medical International
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
