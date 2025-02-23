Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.21. 9,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 45,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Ascent Solar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.