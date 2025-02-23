The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lessened by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,120 shares of company stock valued at $40,127,472 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.