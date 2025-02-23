Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,542,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

