Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,066,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,839,000 after buying an additional 84,576 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 106,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 167,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

