CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 77 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,177,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 202,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,192,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $334.48 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $332.34 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.76 and its 200-day moving average is $413.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

