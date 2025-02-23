ING Groep NV Acquires New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $150.45 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.83.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

