Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives $6.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on APLT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of APLT opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.88. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $10.62.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Therapeutics
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.