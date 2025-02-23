D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000.

NYSEARCA INCE opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (INCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation with lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in stocks globally using proprietary fundamental research. INCE was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

