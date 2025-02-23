Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $264.00 Average PT from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Report on Asbury Automotive Group
Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $276.73 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $202.98 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asbury Automotive Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.