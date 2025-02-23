Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $264.00 Average PT from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $276.73 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $202.98 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

