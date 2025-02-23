Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,857 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,325 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.47 and a one year high of $97.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.50.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

