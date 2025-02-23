Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

