Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KVYO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of KVYO opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 260,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,536.12. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,772.60. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,536 shares of company stock worth $4,720,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Klaviyo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

