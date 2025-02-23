Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $756,000 Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,961 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 37.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7,077.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 110,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3,098.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 127,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 123,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.