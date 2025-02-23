Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,592 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $105.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

