D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000.

IDU opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $106.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

