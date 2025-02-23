Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 414 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Rollins by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

