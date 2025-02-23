Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 416 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.3% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31,846.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 427,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,430,000 after acquiring an additional 426,425 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 72.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $230.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.22 and its 200 day moving average is $222.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.