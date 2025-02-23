Panview Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,427,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Panview Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,397,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,065,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 760,722 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,300,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

