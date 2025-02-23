iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 301,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,623,000 after purchasing an additional 52,757 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $223.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $192.87 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

