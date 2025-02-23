Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4,586.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $60.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

