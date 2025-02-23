Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Coty by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

COTY opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

