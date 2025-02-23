Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Invests $711,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

