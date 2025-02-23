Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 19,762 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

