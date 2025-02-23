Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.91. 2,400,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,690,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,159.69.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YANG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,767,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

