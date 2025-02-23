FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Down 6% – Time to Sell?

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $251.31 and last traded at $252.43. 770,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,584,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.75 and its 200 day moving average is $278.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

