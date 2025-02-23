Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVI opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

