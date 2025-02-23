Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – February 23rd

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, CF Industries, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Teck Resources are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $245.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,434. The company has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.70. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,611,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,070. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. CSX has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,837,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,999,518. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72.

