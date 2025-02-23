Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – February 23rd

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, MoneyLion, and The9 are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $4.46 on Friday, hitting $51.60. 33,522,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,439,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $13.09. 8,397,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,197. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.32. 56,524,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,705,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $632.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.64. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

CLBT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.12. 3,548,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,863. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 9,340,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,083,709. The company has a market cap of $389.96 million, a PE ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

ML stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.82. 151,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,308. The stock has a market cap of $952.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.07 and a beta of 3.06. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28.

The9 (NCTY)

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 208,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,677. The9 has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

