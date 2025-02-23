Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – February 23rd

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, Pool, MGM Resorts International, Hyatt Hotels, and NetEase are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $6.34 on Friday, reaching $150.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,755. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average is $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 6,198,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,771,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.00. 780,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,918. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Pool has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.63.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. 5,167,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

H traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $128.91 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average of $152.63. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.48.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

