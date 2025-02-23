Promising Space Stocks To Research – February 22nd

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Analog Devices, and Honeywell International are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.66. 35,094,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,166,218. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.54. 4,077,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.17. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $491.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $177.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,971,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,808. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.39. Boeing has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $208.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,176,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.24. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,221,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,422. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.25. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Featured Articles