Theory Financial LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Theory Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $601.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

