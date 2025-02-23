Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,120 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $270.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $187.05 and a twelve month high of $271.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

