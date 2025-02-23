TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.85. 25,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 207,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.
