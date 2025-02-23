JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

