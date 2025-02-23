Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 99 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $180.40 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.96 and a 200 day moving average of $197.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

