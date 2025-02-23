South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,275 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Capri were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 22,554.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 389.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,149 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,888,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Capri by 14.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 515,963 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Capri Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.