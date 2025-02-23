Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.32

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th.
Super Retail Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
About Super Retail Group
