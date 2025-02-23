Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.32

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th.

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

