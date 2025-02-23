Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 203,882 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 430,534 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

