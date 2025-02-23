Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $105.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

