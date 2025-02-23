Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $163.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.34. Balchem has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $186.03.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Balchem

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.