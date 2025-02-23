Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Clear Secure has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.38. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clear Secure

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.