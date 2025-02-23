Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.
Clear Secure has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.
Clear Secure Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.38. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
