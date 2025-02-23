Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Peet’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Peet Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $683.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Peet Company Profile
